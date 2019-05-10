Community baby shower a huge success

The United Methodist Women of McKinney United Methodist Church in La Marque held a community baby shower in support of the Crisis Pregnancy Support Center in Texas City. The congregation and many in the community gave baby items, clothes and toys. Pictured are members of McKinney UMW, representatives of the Crisis Center and community guests.

