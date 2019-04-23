Students participate in Rotary Youth Leadership program

Pictured are students who recently participated in the Rotary Club of Galveston's annual Rotary Youth Leadership Award program at the Pineywoods Camp in Wood Lake, Texas. This year, 20 students comprised of juniors who attend Ball High School, O'Connell College Preparatory School, Odyssey School, and Hope Academy attended. Representing the club were Rotarians Ray Pinard and Mary Beth Bassett. Marie-Louise Livanec, a senior at Ball High School, attended again this year as a youth counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.