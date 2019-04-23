Students participate in Rotary Youth Leadership program

Pictured are students who recently participated in the Rotary Club of Galveston's annual Rotary Youth Leadership Award program at the Pineywoods Camp in Wood Lake, Texas. This year, 20 students comprised of juniors who attend Ball High School, O'Connell College Preparatory School, Odyssey School, and Hope Academy attended. Representing the club were Rotarians Ray Pinard and Mary Beth Bassett. Marie-Louise Livanec, a senior at Ball High School, attended again this year as a youth counselor.