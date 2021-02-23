Island native named finalist in broadcasting awards

Galveston native, Rachel Widder, was nominated as a finalist for the National Electronic Media Association's National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition. Widder is a student of the West Texas A&M University chapter of the National Broadcasting Society. The school was nominated for 15 prestigious awards. Widder is a junior digital communication and media major.

