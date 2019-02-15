Katherine Taylor places 1st in science fair

Katherine Taylor, a freshman at O'Connell College Preparatory School, won 1st place, bringing home a trophy and $50 in the ninth-grade division mathematics with her project entitled “Fun and Games,” which is a statistical analysis on strategies for two-player games like tic-tac-toe.
