Justin Minshew receives naval promotion

La Marque native, Naval Petty Officer Justin A. Minshew was promoted recently to NC1 (Navy Counselor) and is now one of the Navy's top recruiters. Minshew, who began his naval career in 2008, is also up for Recruiter of the Year 2019. Justin resides in Cheyenne, Washington, with his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Ellie Mae.
