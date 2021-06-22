Clear Creek ISD robotics students earn top ranks

Third-graders Myreen Ahsan, Sanaya Ali, and Iza Momin on Team 1116M Rock-It-Bots from North Pointe Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District won the Excellence Award in the IQ Challenge Elementary Science Division, which is the highest honor in the competition in the 2021 VEX Worlds Live-Remote Championship. This is also the first time a team from Texas has won this award. The team now qualifies for the 2022 VEX World Championship in Dallas.

