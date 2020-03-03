JROTC receives $1K donation from local charity

The Dwane Caldwell Military Scholarship and Charity Foundation donated $1,000 to the Dickinson High School Junior Air Force ROTC Unit TX-083. This donation will be used to help the group purchase needed items that aren't covered by their yearly United States Air Force funds. Pictured from left are Capt. Craig Metz, Clifford Hillman, president of the Dwane Caldwell Foundation, Boyd Thomure, board member of Dwane Caldwell Foundation, and Superintendent Carla Voelkel.