Carla Stinson gives back to FISD education foundation

Friendswood resident, Carla Stinson, has committed $200,000 in planned estate giving to the Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation. Stinson’s gift is the first of its kind in the district, and is set to pave the way for a new generation of giving. Pictured from left to right on the front row: Thad Roher, Jordan Stinson, Carla Stinson, Ashley Adair, Kelly Lovell, and Niki Rhodes. Back row, from left, Brad Freyer, Molly Crow, and Joseph Ditta.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription