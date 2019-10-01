Stewart Elementary School happenings

Pictured from left to right, are fifth-graders Camila Garza, Gavin Slaydent, Kaelynn Hester, Andrew Self, and Carly Valdivia, who demonstrated their leadership by sharing information on the history and renovation of Stewart Elementary School with visitors from the community. The school recently joined The Leader In me program with five other schools in the district.
