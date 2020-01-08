The Head of School of Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year.
Highest Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Sianna Acosta, Vincent Barber, Creighton Garcia, Rosa Koplin, Anneli Kucera and Cayden Sands.
Seventh grade: Annie Boeh, Clara Christy-Baxter and Camille Earl.
Eighth grade: Evelyn Gault, Molly Lyons, Zoe McClure and Connor O’Donohoe.
Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Cora Buck, Elle Buergler, Leah Gutierrez, Abigail Hart, Landen Hart, Alise Lankford, Caroline Livanec, Reine Madsen, Dane Mignerey, Avery Moore, Lily Musemeche, Ryland O’Donohoe, IV Patterson, Griffin Rees, Ace Reeves, Christian Reida, Cade Rinando, Anderson Root, Mason Sollenberger, Caylee Stein, Mallie Jaymes Sullivan and Patton Sullivan.
Sixth grade: Diego Clark, Charlotte Cook, Ivy Culling, Christian DeOre, Julian Gant, Hannah Garrison, Sara Jolin, Sophie Kirschner, Logan Leimer, Jacob Miers, Presley Pyles, Cloey Richard and Dominick Templeton.
Seventh grade: Camryn Acosta, Sophia DeOre, Sawyer Farroni, Jacob Hart, Lacey Higgins, Moya Hudson, Luke Leimer, Sully Mixon, Sophia Musemeche, Lawson Rees, Issy Wisner and Zeke Zein-Eldin.
Eighth grade: Wyatt Culling, Charli Dean, Chloe Jolin, Vann Lathem, Finn Mignerey, Lucy Schnell, Chloe Stein and Ella Sullivan.
