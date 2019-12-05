Keep Santa Fe Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of a Keep Texas Beautiful Community Improvement award, funded by H-E-B and Central Market. The Green Bag Grant of $3,000 will be used to continue its work to transform a city park to a Therapeutic Garden on Main Street in Santa Fe. The park will feature a sensory garden, walking trails, areas for meditation, artful mosaics, community seating, and an open lawn by the existing gazebo. Visit www.keepsantafetxbeautiful.org.
