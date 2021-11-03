The following students made the honor roll for the first nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.

All A's

First grade: Kameron Alvarado, Chylsea Brown, Kalani Carter, Stella Kirk, Noah Noel Birl, Sadie Roberts, Kyla Shinette, Crystalynn Simon, and Dmitry Suayan.

Second grade: Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Donovan Robinson, and Zavery Segura.

Fifth grade: Jur,Nea Davis, Autumn Foster, and Kaylee Sampson.

Sixth grade: Madison Edwards.

A/B honor roll

First grade: Rafael Flores, Mia Quiroz, Nala Smith, Gauge Tolar, Maryce Walker, and Daileigh Zeitler.

Second grade: Raija Bailey, Kase Chambers, Khi Edwards, Hailey Lewis, Alivia Merriweather, Jeymari Robles King, Alyssa Shine, Zuri Wallace, and Michael Zarate.

Third grade: John Lopez and Leina Noel Birl.

Fourth grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero and Yosalena Rivera.

Fifth grade: Sebastian Delgadillo, Camilla Galvez and Chase Lewis.

Sixth grade: Isaiah Cabrera.

Seventh grade: Kenneth Cabrera.

Eighth grade: Celeste Maati and Lenore Migues.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription