The following students made the honor roll for the first nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.All A'sFirst grade: Kameron Alvarado, Chylsea Brown, Kalani Carter, Stella Kirk, Noah Noel Birl, Sadie Roberts, Kyla Shinette, Crystalynn Simon, and Dmitry Suayan. Second grade: Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Donovan Robinson, and Zavery Segura.Fifth grade: Jur,Nea Davis, Autumn Foster, and Kaylee Sampson.Sixth grade: Madison Edwards.A/B honor rollFirst grade: Rafael Flores, Mia Quiroz, Nala Smith, Gauge Tolar, Maryce Walker, and Daileigh Zeitler. Second grade: Raija Bailey, Kase Chambers, Khi Edwards, Hailey Lewis, Alivia Merriweather, Jeymari Robles King, Alyssa Shine, Zuri Wallace, and Michael Zarate.Third grade: John Lopez and Leina Noel Birl.Fourth grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero and Yosalena Rivera.Fifth grade: Sebastian Delgadillo, Camilla Galvez and Chase Lewis.Sixth grade: Isaiah Cabrera.Seventh grade: Kenneth Cabrera.Eighth grade: Celeste Maati and Lenore Migues.
