Clear Creek ISD Education Foundation awards grant

The Clear Creek Independent School District's Education Foundation recently awarded Ed White Elementary School teacher, Courtney Kolaja, second from left, with her grant “STEM Volleyball — Taking Learning to the Court!” Also pictured, from left, is Matt Paulson, principal, Carol Saxe and Jim Saxe with Putt Putt Funhouse, and Deborah Laine, CCEF executive director.
