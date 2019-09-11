Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently welcomed nine Rotary International Youth Exchange Students from Rotary District No. 5910. Students represented Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand. Each will live with host families and attend local high schools during the 2019-20 school year in Texas. The students are being hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Bryan, College Station, Friendswood, Galveston, Huntsville, Lake Conroe, Livingston, Palestine, and The Woodlands. Four students from Texas who spent a year in France, Spain, and Thailand also are pictured.
