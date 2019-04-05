The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 school year at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock.
Honor roll
All A's
Sixth grade: Aracely Castillo, Yahir Cortez, Jhayla Fontenette, Angel Isidro, Amerie Lopez, Zane wall, Tyler Williams and Christiona Wilson.
Seventh grade: Arieanna Ayala, Timari Bell, Leonel Delfin and Joshua Smith.
Eighth grade: Jerry Bravo, Ta’Kaira Randolph and Eric Stephenson.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Connor Allen, Ariana Bartolomei, Jonathan Benavides, London Bouldin, Nikyah Bourgeois, Loi Bui, Judge Clemons, Si’Maya Clemons, Donald Davis, Harley Davis, Jord’n Dixie, Jared Dotson, Daereon Durham, Braden Duschamp, Janiel Edgin, Cole Fisher, JKaleah Fisher, Adrian Flores, Jacob Freeman, Mya Garcia, Trayvon Hall, Christopher Hanrahan, Thomas Harper, Savanah Hennis, Alessandro Hernandez, Jasmin Hernandez, Kelshaun Johnson, Caleb Jones, Ciaynna Jones, Tanner King, Deasia Lewis, Bryelle Logan, Na’Shya Maxwell, Willaim Mc Mahon, Jaden Mc Murrin White, Kamari McNeal, Arles Mejia, Michel Ramirez, Kam’Ron Richardson, Saul Rodriguez, Albet Ruben, Samantha Silva, Brandon Simmons, Xavier Skowron, Elizabet Taylor, Kaleb Thomas, Madelynn Touchstone, Mariah Vasquez, Dustin Vonderheide and Alyssa Wiley.
Seventh grade: Maira Benavides Sarmientos, Liya Bermudes, Kalyn Callis, Alice Campbell, Genesis Carter, Larry Champion, Bryana De Bacco, Jailyn Farmer, Laylah Garcia, Christal Gibert, Edwin Guitierrez-Luna, Mykeriah Johnson, Eric Leonard, Khloe Maroni, Damien Mc Daniel, Alyssa Moreno, Biana Padron, Gissel Paniagua, Leeshad Preston, Brandon Reyes, Katy Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez, Kenia Scott, Gatlin Smith, Dimitrick Stevens, Summer Sulrzycki, James Tavernier and Amaya Thompson.
Eighth grade: Madison Allen, Ranyia Allen, Brian Anderson, Abigail Armacost, Daniel Chavez, Anthony Cristan, Westley Divin, Hillary Drisdale, Isaac Garza, Vladimir Henriquez Carballo, Latavia Horton, Kenadee Jones Vallair, Jacab Kidwell, Connor Lopez, TY Maxwell, Kameron McDade, Braden Montelongo, Angeky Roman, Gavin Shuttlesworth, Collier Williams and Ke’Mariona York.
Perfect attendance
Sixth grade: Yahir Cortez, Jose Del Cid Guevara, Adrian Flores, Ricki George, Donnie Henderson, Savanah Hennis, Deasia Lewis, Bryelle Logan, Kamari Mcneal, Kam’Ron Richardson, Eiri Sillas Pineda, Kaleb Thomas, Alyssa Wiley and Christiona Wilson.
Seventh grade: Alice Campbell, Leonel Delfin, Brintaivea Jones, Eric Lara and Brandon Reyes.
Eighth grade: Ranyia Allen, Hillary Drisdale, Latavia Horton and Heide Pineda.
