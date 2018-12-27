Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 gives back

Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 adopted 40 seniors from The Meridian retirement community and presented Christmas bags filled with things on their wish list. There also was a police escort to deliver the gifts, which made the residents so happy. Pictured are a few members of the club and residents of the retirement home.
