Assistance League of the Bay Area and Target (Galveston) kicked off Operation School Bell for the Galveston Independent School District. Volunteers worked with students and parents to purchase school clothing for the 2018-19 school year. Pictured left to right are Mary Patrick, executive director special programs Galveston ISD, and volunteers with Assistance League of the Bay Area, Brooks Cima, Beverly Braden and Brunella Altemus.
