The Nick Gary Foundation, which formed in 2016, awarded its 2017-18 scholarships to local high school seniors June 6 at a meet and greet event where recipients shared their educational paths, passions, and career goals and objectives. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Recipients of the second annual Nick Gary Scholarships are Amanda Lu, Clear Brook High School; Carrington Julian, Clear Creek High School; Dedrick Johnson Jr., Texas City High School; Jeb Olivier, Clear Falls High School; Kerriona Filer, La Marque High School; Madison Guillory, Clear Springs High School; Matthew Quintana, Texas City High School; and Stephanie Amaro, College of the Mainland P-Tech Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.