Texas City Independent School District happenings

Texas City Independent School District was one of 754 school districts across the nation to receive the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education in 2020. The award is given for demonstrating outstanding achievement in efforts to provide a well-rounded music education to all students. School board president, Nakisha Paul, is pictured with Mark Lyon, director of fine arts for the district.

