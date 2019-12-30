Astronauts send holiday greetings from ISS

On Christmas morning, astronauts Drew Morgan (upper left) and Luca Parmitano (bottom left), both Friendswood residents, along with Jessica Meir (bottom right), and Christina Koch sent holiday greetings to the city of Friendswood decked out in their holiday outfits. Mayor Mike Foreman, a retired astronaut, also made a video that was sent to the ISS expressing holiday wishes to the crew on behalf of the city.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription