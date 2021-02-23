Texas City ISD announces principals of the year

Texas City Independent School District recently named the 2020-21 Elementary and Secondary Principals of the Year. Felica Garrett, principal of Levi Fry Intermediate School, and Tony Furman, principal at Blocker Middle School will represent the district in the Region IV Principal of the Year contest. They both received a $500 check sponsored by Texas First Bank. Pictured from left is Superintendent Melissa Duarte; James Torres, Texas First Bank; Garrett; Furman; and Nakisha Paul, president of school board.