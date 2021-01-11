Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation happenings

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020, received an $18,000 donation from Greg and Melinda Gardner, both local State Farm agents. Greg was instrumental in establishing the foundation at its inception and his given back to the foundation generously. Also pictured on the left is Gina Welsh, executive director of foundation.

