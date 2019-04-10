On April 1, the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps was recognized nationally with the Community Preparedness and Resilience Award. The unit was recognized by the United States Public Health Service Program for its contribution to reduce vulnerability, build resilience and improve public health preparedness in Galveston County. Pictured left to right are Richard Pierce, coordinator, and volunteers Ebubechukwu Okeke, Dillon Priddy and Corri Levine. To learn more, visit www.gchd.org/MRC.
