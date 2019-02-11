Island native trains soldiers in Ebola fight

Island native, Vickie Jones, who is an environmental health and safety consultant at the University of Texas Medical Branch International Biocontainment Training Center, was recently sent to the Madigan Army Medical Center's Biosafety Level 3 laboratory to provide biological safety training to/for Army clinical microbiology staff from Madigan, Korea, and Texas. This was the first time that such specialized training was offered onsite at Madigan.
