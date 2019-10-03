FHS student attends prestigious leadership training

Tanner Hill, a junior at Friendswood High School, recently attended the SkillsUSA's Washington Leadership Training Institute on Capitol Hill. The four-day conference provided students an opportunity to grow in their professionalism, communication and leadership skills, which they applied during their visits to Congress. Pictured with Hill, second from left, are other students from various schools, Kaitlyn Rodriguez, Emma Heintz, and Asma Shahzad.
