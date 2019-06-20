100 Women Who Care gives back

With its latest donation, in the amount of $6,300, 100 Women Who Care-Clear Lake has surpassed $70,000 in total donations. The recent donation was presented to Civil Air Patrol — Ellington Composite Squadron on June 3. Representing the leadership of Civil Air Patrol are Jonathan Whistler, Iris Velazquez, Eli Aaron, and Brian German, pictured here with 100 Women Who Care members Cindy Sebald, Justine Powell and Tisha Morillo.
