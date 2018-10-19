BHS and Randalls team up with food drive

Again this year, Randalls Galveston kicked off the ABC-13 annual "Share Your Holidays" Food Drive with their special in-store "Christmas In July" promotion. Randalls' shoppers made contributions to the food drive by purchasing the equivalent of 118 cases of nonperishable food items — an all time record. Helping unload Randalls' truck at the Galveston County Food Bank recently were Ball High School students from left, Zachary Gamble, "Tuffy Tor" — BHS mascot, Micah Hanning, Isaiah Courtney and Rory Hinton.