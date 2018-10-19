BHS and Randalls team up with food drive

Again this year, Randalls Galveston kicked off the ABC-13 annual "Share Your Holidays" Food Drive with their special in-store "Christmas In July" promotion. Randalls' shoppers made contributions to the food drive by purchasing the equivalent of 118 cases of nonperishable food items — an all time record. Helping unload Randalls' truck at the Galveston County Food Bank recently were Ball High School students from left, Zachary Gamble, "Tuffy Tor" — BHS mascot, Micah Hanning, Isaiah Courtney and Rory Hinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.