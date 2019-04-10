Keep Santa Fe Beautiful

More than 70 people of all ages, including this group of Santa Fe athletes, worked together to clean their community recently in the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-off, an event sponsored by Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. The nonprofit organization encourages residents to enhance the surrounding area with events and educational awareness. For information on the group, visit www.keepsantafetxbeautiful.org.

