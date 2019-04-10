More than 70 people of all ages, including this group of Santa Fe athletes, worked together to clean their community recently in the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-off, an event sponsored by Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. The nonprofit organization encourages residents to enhance the surrounding area with events and educational awareness. For information on the group, visit www.keepsantafetxbeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.