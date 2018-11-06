CASA receives grant

On Oct. 30, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County was the recipient of a grant from The May Jeanne and Garland Slaughter Foundation. Pictured on front row, sitting, left to right are Tammy Sigler, Deborah Schmidt, Paula Woodyard, and Pat Woodyard. Back row, left to right, Tim Axt, Deanna Matherne, Kathryn Holmes, Norma Jacobson, Connie Ricketts, Paula Munoz, Stephanie Coleman, and Barbara Bischoff.