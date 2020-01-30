Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Margo Snider was recognized at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting as a Paul Harris Fellow-plus 1. This special recognition means that Snider, who initially donated $1,000 to Rotary International's Rotary Foundation to be a Paul Harris Fellow, has since given an additional $1,000 to the foundation. Presenting the award was Rotarian Neil Nathan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.