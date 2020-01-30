Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Margo Snider was recognized at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting as a Paul Harris Fellow-plus 1. This special recognition means that Snider, who initially donated $1,000 to Rotary International's Rotary Foundation to be a Paul Harris Fellow, has since given an additional $1,000 to the foundation. Presenting the award was Rotarian Neil Nathan.

