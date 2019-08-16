Catholic school educators celebrate new school year

More than 1,300 teachers and school administrators from Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston celebrated the beginning of a new school year with Daniel Cardinal DiNardo at mass on Aug. 9 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston. Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston serves 1.7 million Catholics in 10 counties. It is the largest Roman Catholic diocese in Texas and the fifth largest in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.