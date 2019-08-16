Catholic school educators celebrate new school year

More than 1,300 teachers and school administrators from Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston celebrated the beginning of a new school year with Daniel Cardinal DiNardo at mass on Aug. 9 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston. Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston serves 1.7 million Catholics in 10 counties. It is the largest Roman Catholic diocese in Texas and the fifth largest in the U.S.

