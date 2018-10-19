The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority recently partnered with Partners in Pink at St. Paul Methodist Church for an awareness program in memory of Doretha Wynn's annual program. Dr. Pauline AhamNeze, third from left, is pictured with a few members of the sorority. The program was coordinated by Winifred Langham with support from the Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association.
