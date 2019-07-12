Marie Robb recognized as new Paul Harris Fellow 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Rotarian Marie Robb, right, was recognized as a new Paul Harris Fellow at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston. District Governor, Betsy Robinson, and club President Jim Byrom are also pictured. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: Galveston County 2018-19 girls athlete of the year finalistsMan killed while power washing Crystal Beach houseMan dies after minor accident in San LeonMan arrested, charged in Texas City slayingInmate shot at Galveston's UTMB during escape attempt, sheriff saysHome health aide indicted in theft of $40,000Former Ball High School teacher pleads guilty to improper relationshipMotorcycle driver critically injured in Texas City crashTwo injured, three in custody after Texas City shootingHouston man drowns in Gulf late Fourth of July night CollectionsPhotos: Astros 11, Angels 10Photos: Angels 5, Astros 4Photos: Blue Jays 12, Astros 0Photos: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed Memorial and ProcessionPhotos: Brewers 6, Astros 3Photos: Grand Parade at 124th Friendswood 4th of July CelebrationPhotos: 2019 League City Fireworks Extravaganza CommentedAnti-abortion laws can become mandated birth laws (93)Democrats want us to pay for others to ride free (60)President Trump is an embarrassment (48)Count me out of Trump's self-aggrandizing tribute (40)Illiteracy in America is the real national crisis (39)Census column not as fair, balanced as it sounded (38)Small group demonstrates for Trump impeachment (36)Climate change might not be as bad as some predict (36)Writer proves that a little can be a bit too much (35)A few questions about Galveston's rainbow crosswalk (32)
