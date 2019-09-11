Friendswood High School national merit semifinalists

Friendswood High School had four students named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Of the 1.6 million entrants, only 16,000 of the top-scoring students are selected to advance to the next round of being a semifinalist. Pictured from left are Alice Nguyen, Darren Slack, Anushka Jetly, and Shammo Biswas. The students will be recognized and honored at the Friendswood Independent School District's school board meeting on Oct. 14.
