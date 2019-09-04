Second annual fundraiser a huge success

Pictured are members of the Galveston division of Texas United Charities, who held its second annual Live II fundraiser on Aug. 30, which raised $7,003 benefiting Access Care of Coastal Texas' food pantry. On front row, from left is Richard Daughtry, Pam Froeschner, and Ross Woody Wells. John Froeschner is on the back row.

