Second annual fundraiser a huge success

Pictured are members of the Galveston division of Texas United Charities, who held its second annual Live II fundraiser on Aug. 30, which raised $7,003 benefiting Access Care of Coastal Texas' food pantry. On front row, from left is Richard Daughtry, Pam Froeschner, and Ross Woody Wells. John Froeschner is on the back row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.