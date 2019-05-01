Carolyn Utsey named 2019 Piper Award winner

Dr. Carolyn Utsey, a professor and chair of the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, was selected by the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation as a 2019 Piper Professor. Utsey, who has worked for the medical branch for 28 years, was honored with the prestigious award and received a $5,000 grant from the foundation. 

