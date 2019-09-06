Diaper drive was a huge success

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County and the League of United Latin American Citizens Galveston Council No. 151 conducted a diaper drive for migrant children released from Border Patrol detention centers. Pictured from left to right, Madeleine Baker and Sandra Sullivan, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Kathy and Jeff Modzelewski, Pat Bumpus, and Angela Brown (kneeling), all from the Galveston Diaper Bank. Not pictured is Isabel Torres, LULAC, who will transport the diapers to Catholic Charities at the border for distribution to the migrant families seeking asylum.
