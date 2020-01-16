County's vital statistics department earns award

The Galveston County Health District’s Vital Statistics Department, which handles birth and death records, was awarded the Five Star Exemplary Service Award from the Texas Department of State Health Services in December. The department issues about 19,000 certified birth and death records and 9,000 new records each year. Pictured left to right are Lindsay Durant, Abby Amaro, Alma Garcia, and Xochilt Alvarado.
