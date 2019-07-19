Galveston County Ranchers Association presentations

The Galveston County Ranchers Association presented $1,000 scholarships to three county high school graduates July 13 at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe. Pictured from left are association members Robert Colston, Rob Loving, Dorothy Childress and Paul Tibaldo, and Mary Heckaman (grandmother of recipient Lauren Lueking), Faith Marie Clark, and Miranda Cleveland.
