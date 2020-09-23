Rotary Club of Galveston gives back

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently awarded a $1,000 contribution to the Lighthouse Charity Team dedicated to Hurricane Laura relief food. The check was presented to Rotarian Scott Gordon (center), director, Lighthouse Charity Team. Presenting the check was Ulli Budelmann, executive secretary, Rotary Club of Galveston, left, and Club President Mike Guarino.
