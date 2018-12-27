Collins family pays it forward during holiday season

Lisa Collins, a former McWhirter Elementary School student, and her family, donated Christmas gifts to students at the school in need during the holiday season. Collins family gathered donations from local businesses to help 12 students. Pictured from left to right are Lisa Collins, Clare Collins, Ify Nnabuife (mother of Lisa Collins), Beverly Collins, and Manly Collins.
