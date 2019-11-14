Kimberly Hall, former student council adviser at Friendswood Junior High School, has been named by the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) as the 2019 Middle Level Eddie G. Bull State Adviser of the Year. Hall was recognized at the TASC annual conference Nov. 15 in San Marcos.
