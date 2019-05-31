Alaya Pierce-Brooks wins scholarship 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Alaya Pierce-Brooks, a 2019 graduate of Texas City High School, was one of three students in Galveston County who won the Julian Byrd Scholarship in the amount of $500 from the Front Door Social and Charity Club. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman on probation for fatal Galveston wreck back in jailYears after cop stole Christmas money from dying Texas City man, questions remainDrowned man's body recovered off San Luis PassLowe's Galveston land goes up for auction, historic downtown building goes on the marketPedestrian killed at 53rd and BroadwayAn apology to our readersPolice identify 2 killed Thursday in Texas City crashTwo rescued from water near Texas City DikeTexas transgender woman who was beaten in video found deadPort of Galveston board changes rules to allow removal of officers CollectionsPhotos: 2019 Ball High School CommencementPhotos: Astros 9, Cubs 6Photos: O'Connell College Preparatory School graduates 22Photos: Astros 4, Red Sox 3Photos:Heights Elementary Honors VeteransPhotos: Astros 3, White Sox 0Photos: Galveston College graduates class of 2019Photos: Clear Springs vs. Atascocita Game 2Hurricane Guide 2019Photos: Astros 11, Rangers 4 CommentedTime to call the crook a crook (100)Liberals can only yap about nixing Electoral College (82)Trump's tariffs will not make America great again (76)We must work to prevent another war built on falsity (73)This is how Texas Democrats became Republicans (38)Writer's ignorance was truly astounding (37)'The time is always right to do right' (32)U.S. enslaved by indoctrination sold as education (29)How not to make America great again (28)Ramadan a spiritual, physical boot camp for Muslims (20)
