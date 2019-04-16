Fashion show raises record funds

The Clear Creek Education Foundation hosted its 13th annual fashion show on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake. Themed “I Love CCISD…Where the Community Inspires Education Together,” over 250 guests were in attendance and a record amount of more than $30,000 was raised to support innovative programs in the Clear Creek Independent School District. Complete with runway seating, hors d’oeuvre stations provided by nine local restaurants, a variety of student performances and leadership straight from the talented halls of CCISD, it was an event for all to enjoy. The “I Love CCISD” Fashion Show was directed by national fashion event producer, Lenny Matuszewski Jr., with fashions and makeup provided by Dillard’s at Baybrook Mall and hair by Visible Changes.
