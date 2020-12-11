100 Women Who Care gives back to those in need

100 Women Who Care donated $6,900 to Family Promise of Clear Creek, a nonprofit that works with families experiencing homelessness and helps them become stable and return to independence. Since the beginning of 2020, Family Promise of Clear Creek has rescued 16 families facing homelessness and helped another 300 families find other shelter programs.

