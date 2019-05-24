Rotary Club of Galveston recognizes, honors veterans

The Rotary Club of Galveston held its annual Memorial Day program, which honored and recognized 60 veterans who have served in various branches of the U.S. armed forces. Also in attendance were many active duty service personnel, members of the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as cadets from Ball High School's Jr. Army ROTC program. Rotarian Mike Guarino, chaired the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.