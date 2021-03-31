The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year at Hitchcock High School.
All A’s
Ninth grade: Arieanna Ayala, Maira Benavides Sarmientos, Genesis Carter, Leonel Delfin, Allison Iraheta, Biana Padron, Gissel Paniagua, Brandon Reyes, Katy Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez, and Amaya Thompson.
10th grade: Abigail Armacost, Jerry Bravo, Ty Maxwell, Braden Montelongo, Allison Mudry, Ta’Kaira Randolph, Gavin Shuttlesworth, Eric Stephenson, and Damon Toups.
11th grade: Rodney Brewster, Annahy Gonzalez, Jade Kuykendall, Mark Manley, and Barry Stedding.
12th grade: Chasity Brewster, Cameron Cook, Courtney Hunter, Katelyn Hunter, Jaykalia Jones, Na’Daeja Lattimore, Samuel Marquez Scott, Sandra Waidner, Alyssa Williams, and Kamauri Winston.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Larry Champion, Aaliyah Evans, Mykeriah Johnson, Leslie Luna, Damien McDaniel, and Dimitrick Stevens.
10th grade: Aralyn Garcia, Latavia Horton, Jacob Kidwll, Courtney Kochan, Heide Pineda, Cindy Rodriguez, and Grant Thiem.
11th grade: Dominque Beasley, Brianna Bouldin, Jacob Cameron, Hannah Cantrell, Austin Kidwell, Henry Sanchez, Jayce Snyder, Trevor Strother, and Lakey Thibodeaux.
12th grade: Latisha Alexander, Tara Garza, Katie Herrington, Fernando Hipolito, Savannah Knight, Courtlyn LaFleur, Korion McNeal, Stephen Morales, Hailey Sanford, and Christian Sinclair.
