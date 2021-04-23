Galveston ISD communications wins multiple awards

The communications department of Galveston Independent School District won Best in Category and a Gold Star Award for its 2020-2021 Calendar/Planner and four other Gold Star Awards in other categories from the Texas School Public Relations Association at its annual Star Awards, which were announced in February. Pictured from left is Lea Walker, Billy Rudolph, and Kyle Bolen.

