Galveston College recently released the names of students named to the President’s List, Vice President’s List and Dean’s List for spring 2018.
The three lists recognize students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of study.
The President's List includes students who have a 3.9 semester grade-point average or better. The Vice President’s List includes students who have a grade-point average of 3.6 but less than 3.9. The Dean's List includes students who have a grade-point average of 3.2 but less than 3.6.
President’s List: Aaron Allen, Erika Appel, Uriel Arroyo, Pierre-Olivier Avoine, Myrian Barbin, Haelen Betancourt, Ty Boedeker, Courtney Brashers, Kamryn Brown, Christopher Capalad, Cole Chandler, Christy Chaney, Thomas Charpentier, Hilda Chavez-Morales, Valeriia Chukhnenko, Justin Clary, Michelle De Salvo, Veronica Delagarza, Roxanna Donowho, Elicia Dunn, Jessica Elorza, Maddilin Emmons, Charleston Faglie, Michele Fahringer-Baer, Kelli Fairchild, Iryna Falyk, Maureen Gawaran, Charles Gonzales, Brent Grable, Karina Guevara, Gregory Guy, Christian Hancock, Barrington Hanna,Tyler Hanna, Stephanie Heddin, Raegan Holmes, Shelby Horne, Linda Jackson, Brigitte Jerez, Aaron Jones, Virginia Jones, Iryna Lagrone, Kyle MacDonald, Julissa Martinez, Jacob Mason, James Mason, Mandy Mc Daniel, Anna Mihova, Bailynn Moore, Melina Moore, Corina Morales, James Morris, Rachel Moulder, Tylicia Munn Williams, Ryan Nguyen, Michael Nicholls, Joseph Nolasco, Oleksandra Petrenko, Mario Reyes, Tammy Richardson, Jose Rodriguez, Jovanna Romero, Julissa Salinas, Kirsten Shaw, Arshvir Singh, Michelle Smith, Camryn Springer, Christa Staub, Rachel Stoddart, Brianna Swank, Zareen Tabibzadegan, Elio Torres-Aguilar, Samuel Uhlman, Victoria Valastro, Eric Vela, Tyler Warren, Mikayla Watson, Kyle Wheeler, Howard Wilson, Kara Wofford, Angela Zsembery, and Ryan Zuniga.
Vice President’s List: Gabriela Bailon, Jacqueline Ball, Annabelle Bellow, Dora Ben-Abraham, Royce Brown, Blake Caldwell, Sabrina Capulong,Vanessa Childress,Reka Cormier-Gans, Vanessa Cruz Palacios,Carol Curiel, William Day, Beatriz De Loera, Christine Diaz, Elizabeth Donlon, Anissa Dundee, Olha Few, John-Austin Gaertner, Ricardo Galvan, Alexis Garcia, Jordan Gilson, Brandyon Gonzalez, Chandler Hall, MacKenzie Hartnett, Diana Hendricks, Stefanie Hollis, Kylie Hunt, Kathaline Jacks, Brett Jackson, Ginger Jackson, Kristin Jenkins, Kayla Kaster, Brittany Kosten, Jonathan Krueger, Asia Lee, Denora Lopez, Cherrl McNeese-Amey, Jamie Mead, Royleshia Miles, Rien Milliken, Joseph Mobley, Karla Molina, Dane Nguyen, Samuel Ortega, Joshua Pant, Sylvia Perales-Lee, Patricia Phol, Amanda Pyle, Ryan Ragsdale, Yessica Ramos Barrios, Christen Redding, Victhor Resendiz, Venessa Rocha, Brittany Salinas, Mariana Salinas, Roberto Sandoval, John Schmidt, Paula Silva, Christopher Stevens, Leslie Tenorio, Lisa Tran, Christina Trevino, Enrique Villarreal, Rose Wanjala, Michelle Willis, and Brandon Woods.
Dean’s List: Joshua Archibald, Marshall Barta, Collin Booten, Kaylynn Bowden, Leticia Casillas, Clay Casteel, Emily Chavez, Nicole Chavez, Chelsea Chevez, Janell Clark, Kimberly Conlon, Shannon Cunningham, Hannah Daigle, Bailey Daniel, Kayla Deleon, Sarah Denny, Alyssa Doucet, Bradley Ely, Aubrey Flaherty, Christopher Ford, Vivian Galvan, Enrique Garcia, Mariah Garcia, Osvaldo Garcia, Brijha Gibson Nunes, Kinara Cali Gibson Nunes, Brian Gilmore, Alan Gomez, Michael Green, Helen Ha, George Hall, Charnae Hanks, Allison Harvey, Aaron Henderson, Adan Hernandez, Erick Hernandez, Bailee Hoelzer, Loren Hoffman, Shannon Hopson, Tommy Houston, Asha Howard, Kaleb Howard, Katie Jackson, Davis Jenks, Taylor Johnson, Dustin Jones, Mary Jones, Jukwang Kang, Matthew Kirst, Sergey Kuznetsov, Robert Lehman, Marco Lima-Hernandez, Jordan Lohse, Betsaida Lopez, Adan Machuca, Maribel Marin Miguel, Carlos Martinez, Mariela Martinez, Ramon Martinez-Rodriguez, Ian Matos, Zeb McDowell, Kameri Mott, Kevin Murphy, Jennifer Neisig, Brandi Painter, Adam Pameron, Rene Pena, Corey Presley, Jeremy Progner, Larre Pugh, Laura Ramirez, Tazia Ramos, Kelly Rashada, Adriana Rincon, April Robbins, Alberto Rosales, Josdy Ruiz, Stephany Sagastume, Alejandro Salazar, Sabrina Sanchez, Jmi Shannon, Kelley Shepherd, Aartie Singh, Ellen Snider, William Solowski, Dayana Sosa, Taylor Spencer, Sydney Stone, Caroline Termini, Aric Torres, Chantica Valverde, Mikaela Vasquez, Gabriel Vega, Ryan Velazquez Rivera, Zohe Wenglar, James Wheeler, Litao Xiao, and Larissa Zuniga.
