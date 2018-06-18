Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.