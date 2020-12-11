Dickinson ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Dickinson Independent School District's Education Foundation recently accepted a $25,000 charitable grant from the Valero Benefit for Children to help cover the costs for the district’s Gator Wellness Center. Pictured from left are Diane Mackey, president; Amy Cmaidalka, social emotional learning specialist; Amy Garza, events coordinator; Cory Moss, vice president and general manager of Valero Energy Corp.; Amanda Flannery, director; Laurie Rodriguez, executive director of special programs; and Dr. Jeff Pack, executive director of data quality, compliance and accountability.

